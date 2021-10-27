Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,462 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

