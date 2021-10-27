Legal & General Group Plc Buys 252 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American National Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

