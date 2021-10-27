Legal & General Group Plc Has $464,000 Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.