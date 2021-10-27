Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.