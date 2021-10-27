Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 550,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.