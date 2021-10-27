Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,731 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

