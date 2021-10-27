Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atkore were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

