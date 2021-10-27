Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of LII opened at $302.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,002,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lennox International by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

