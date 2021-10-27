Lethean (LTHN) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $4,857.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.63 or 0.06846123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00333387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.01009744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00465137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00284349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00251628 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.