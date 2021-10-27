LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,864. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

