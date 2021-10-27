Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at KGI Securities

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LNNGY stock opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 0.85. Li Ning has a one year low of $128.04 and a one year high of $348.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.88.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

