Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

