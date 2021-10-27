Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

LIN stock opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $319.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

