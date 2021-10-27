LINKA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $8,015.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.