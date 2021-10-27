Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $503-517 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.73 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.960 EPS.

Littelfuse stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.42. 117,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,255. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $301.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

