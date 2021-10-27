Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.960 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.80-2.96 EPS.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $282.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,255. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $301.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

