Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

