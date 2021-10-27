Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,669. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 162,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

