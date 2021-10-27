Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £245.86 million and a PE ratio of 67.87. Lok’nStore Group has a one year low of GBX 494.40 ($6.46) and a one year high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 787.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.15.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

