Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:LOK opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87. Lok’nStore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 494.40 ($6.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 787.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,165.15.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

