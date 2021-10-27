Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

