Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 185.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

