Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $36,065,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $207.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

