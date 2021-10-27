Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 522,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 308,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

