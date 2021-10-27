Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.