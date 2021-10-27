Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

