Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 33,086 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,086 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 315,346 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:DDMXU opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

