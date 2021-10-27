Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $45,594,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

