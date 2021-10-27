LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,836 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 1,630.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,861,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

