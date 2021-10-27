LPL Financial LLC Sells 535 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.