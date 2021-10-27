Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.96

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.07. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 23,595 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFT. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

