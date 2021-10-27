Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster Sells 53,686 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.78. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.2997732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

