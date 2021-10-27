Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

LBC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

