Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 11,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 14,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

