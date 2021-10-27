Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 735,033 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 443.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,033 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its position in HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

