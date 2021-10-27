Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 9,168 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $159.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 127.42, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

