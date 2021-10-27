Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,466,970 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,466,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,726,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,393,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,759,185 shares of company stock worth $434,839,866 over the last quarter.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

