Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 188,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $32,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

