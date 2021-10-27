Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25.69 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,799 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

