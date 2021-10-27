Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $29.96 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3,342.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,142 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after buying an additional 654,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

