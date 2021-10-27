Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 15,890 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $35,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $592.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

