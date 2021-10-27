Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

MGNI stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

