MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $29.64. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 1,961 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

