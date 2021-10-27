Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANH traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.55. 33,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,915. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.43.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.