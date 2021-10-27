Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANH traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 732,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,799. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.