MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $37.52 million and $11.55 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.49 or 1.00349669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.95 or 0.06708699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002589 BTC.

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

