Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

MRO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,470,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

