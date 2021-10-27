Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

MPC traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

