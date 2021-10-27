Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Markel worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,335.10. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,007. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,220.16. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,339.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

