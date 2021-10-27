Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 6.5% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.06. 33,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,973,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.